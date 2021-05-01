Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695</p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2021 Mazda CX-5

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021.5 GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021.5 GS AWD

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1726965121
  2. 1726965123
  3. 1726965125
  4. 1726965128
  5. 1726965131
  6. 1726965133
  7. 1726965135
  8. 1726965137
  9. 1726965140
  10. 1726965142
  11. 1726965143
  12. 1726965145
  13. 1726965147
  14. 1726965149
  15. 1726965151
  16. 1726965153
  17. 1726965155
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM5M0415037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2014 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Sle-2 for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Sle-2 172,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 124,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Outback 3.6R Premier w/EyeSight Pkg for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Subaru Outback 3.6R Premier w/EyeSight Pkg 75,000 KM $21,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5