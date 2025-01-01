Menu
The 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD offers a refined blend of performance, luxury, and advanced safety. Powered by a turbocharged 2.5L engine producing up to 250 horsepower with premium fuel, it features all-wheel drive and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. The upscale interior includes Nappa leather, genuine wood trim, ambient lighting, and heated and ventilated front seats. Technology highlights include a 10.25-inch display with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, 360° camera, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and Smart City Brake Support, making it a standout in its class. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Used
50,894KM
VIN JM3KFBEY8M0424573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Cocoa Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UETA24573
  • Mileage 50,894 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mazda CX-5