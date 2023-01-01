$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS i-ACTIV - Heated Seats
10,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10226619
- Stock #: N221137A
- VIN: JM1BPBLL5M1340797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Like all Mazdas, this 2021 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This low mileage hatchback has just 10,300 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GS i-ACTIV. Upgrading to this all wheel drive Mazda3 Sport GS is a great choice as it offers more safety and convenience with features such as a heated leather steering wheel, lane keep assist, a Smart City brake system, automatic dual zone climate control and distance pacing cruise control. Additional features include a large 8.8 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels and LED lights. You will also get a blind spot monitoring system with rear cross traffic alert, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics stereo with 8 speakers, a proximity key for push button start and a 60-40 split rear seat to make loading cargo a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Distance Pacing Cruise, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Distance Pacing Cruise
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
