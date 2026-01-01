$44,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350
4MATIC SUV
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350
4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA09294
- Mileage 81,659 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC blends luxury, comfort, and advanced technology in a stylish midsize SUV. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and confident handling in all weather conditions. The spacious cabin features premium materials, heated power front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a large digital display with the MBUX infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety highlights include blind spot assist, active brake assist, attention assist, and parking sensors. Its refined ride quality, quiet interior, and versatile cargo space make it ideal for families and daily commuting. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-531-2916