$22,898+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$22,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,450KM
VIN JA4AJVAW8MU606804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and superb engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2021 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today.
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 90,450 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RVR's trim level is SE AWC. Upgrading to this confident RVR SE is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, all?wheel control, supportive heated front seats, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features LED headlights, include electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, LED front fog lights and an 8 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2021 Mitsubishi RVR