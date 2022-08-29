$34,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC Backup Cam/ AWD/ Heated Seats
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
57,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9277270
- Stock #: LC1494
- VIN: JA4AJVAW9MU601935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and superb engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2021 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today.
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 57,801 kms. It's alpine white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RVR's trim level is SE AWC. Upgrading to this confident RVR SE is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, all?wheel control, supportive heated front seats, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features LED headlights, include electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, LED front fog lights and an 8 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Climate Control
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Rear cross traffic alert
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2