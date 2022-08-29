2021 Mitsubishi RVR

$34,998 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 8 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9277270

9277270 Stock #: LC1494

LC1494 VIN: JA4AJVAW9MU601935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,801 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Heated Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Safety Rear cross traffic alert Additional Features LED Lights Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.