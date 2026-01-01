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The 2021 Nissan Kicks SV CVT is a stylish and fuel-efficient crossover designed for everyday driving. It features a smooth automatic CVT transmission paired with a responsive 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine for excellent efficiency. The spacious interior offers comfortable seating, a versatile cargo area, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and keyless entry with push-button start. Safety is enhanced with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Automatic Braking. Cruise control, alloy wheels, heated front seats, air conditioning, and a rearview camera complete this practical and well-equipped compact SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2021 Nissan Kicks

60,760 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14417262

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
60,760KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV4ML549130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA49130
  • Mileage 60,760 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Nissan Kicks SV CVT is a stylish and fuel-efficient crossover designed for everyday driving. It features a smooth automatic CVT transmission paired with a responsive 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine for excellent efficiency. The spacious interior offers comfortable seating, a versatile cargo area, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and keyless entry with push-button start. Safety is enhanced with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Automatic Braking. Cruise control, alloy wheels, heated front seats, air conditioning, and a rearview camera complete this practical and well-equipped compact SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Nissan Kicks