$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV CVT
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA49130
- Mileage 60,760 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Nissan Kicks SV CVT is a stylish and fuel-efficient crossover designed for everyday driving. It features a smooth automatic CVT transmission paired with a responsive 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine for excellent efficiency. The spacious interior offers comfortable seating, a versatile cargo area, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and keyless entry with push-button start. Safety is enhanced with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Automatic Braking. Cruise control, alloy wheels, heated front seats, air conditioning, and a rearview camera complete this practical and well-equipped compact SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-531-2916