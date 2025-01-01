Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE </p><p>DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 </p><p>HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9</p>

2021 Nissan Murano

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12689424

2021 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

  1. 1750982909474
  2. 1750982909922
  3. 1750982910341
  4. 1750982910747
  5. 1750982911159
  6. 1750982911578
  7. 1750982911985
  8. 1750982912405
  9. 1750982912784
  10. 1750982913191
  11. 1750982913608
  12. 1750982914009
  13. 1750982914390
  14. 1750982914772
  15. 1750982915180
  16. 1750982915591
  17. 1750982916017
  18. 1750982916400
  19. 1750982916786
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2CS4MC130673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 

DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 

HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2021 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Nissan Murano SL 80,000 KM $19,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto 108,000 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda HR-V Lx Awd Cvt for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Honda HR-V Lx Awd Cvt 36,000 KM $26,500 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2021 Nissan Murano