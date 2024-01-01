Menu
Equipped with cloth HEATED FRONT SEATS, SXM Radio, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, remote proximity keyless entry, automatic daytime running lamps, back-up camera, rear tinted windows and alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.VSA Dealer# 40116

2021 Nissan Qashqai

13,120 KM

2021 Nissan Qashqai

2021 Nissan Qashqai

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

13,120KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1AW3MW446809

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB04127
  • Mileage 13,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with cloth HEATED FRONT SEATS, SXM Radio, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, remote proximity keyless entry, automatic daytime running lamps, back-up camera, rear tinted windows and alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.VSA Dealer# 40116

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Package AA00 w/No Options
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Package AA10 w/No Options
Charcoal
Rear Collision Mitigation
GUN METALLIC
GLACIER WHITE
Cargo Protector
LIGHT GREY
CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR
MAGNETIC BLACK METALLIC
CASPIAN BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

