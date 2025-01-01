Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD with CVT delivers a balanced blend of practicality, safety, and comfort. It features a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower, paired with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system and a smooth CVT. Key highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, LED daytime running lights, and heated mirrors. Inside, it offers dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Advanced safety technologies include ProPILOT Assist, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and intelligent emergency braking, making it a well-equipped compact SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Nissan Qashqai

59,129 KM

Details Description

$25,898

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD CVT (2)

Watch This Vehicle
12625509

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD CVT (2)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12625509
  2. 12625509
  3. 12625509
  4. 12625509
  5. 12625509
  6. 12625509
  7. 12625509
  8. 12625509
  9. 12625509
  10. 12625509
  11. 12625509
  12. 12625509
  13. 12625509
  14. 12625509
  15. 12625509
  16. 12625509
  17. 12625509
  18. 12625509
  19. 12625509
  20. 12625509
  21. 12625509
  22. 12625509
  23. 12625509
  24. 12625509
  25. 12625509
  26. 12625509
Contact Seller

$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,129KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW0MW429867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA29867
  • Mileage 59,129 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD with CVT delivers a balanced blend of practicality, safety, and comfort. It features a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower, paired with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system and a smooth CVT. Key highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, LED daytime running lights, and heated mirrors. Inside, it offers dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Advanced safety technologies include ProPILOT Assist, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and intelligent emergency braking, making it a well-equipped compact SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza XLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza XLE 21,044 KM $39,898 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid Sequoia Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid Sequoia Limited 3,426 KM $108,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 35,090 KM $47,289 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,898

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Nissan Qashqai