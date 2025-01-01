$25,898+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD CVT (2)
2021 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD CVT (2)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$25,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA29867
- Mileage 59,129 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD with CVT delivers a balanced blend of practicality, safety, and comfort. It features a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower, paired with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system and a smooth CVT. Key highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, LED daytime running lights, and heated mirrors. Inside, it offers dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Advanced safety technologies include ProPILOT Assist, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and intelligent emergency braking, making it a well-equipped compact SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916