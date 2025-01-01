Menu
2021 Nissan Qashqai

119,522 KM

Details Description Features

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing
Location

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,522KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW4MW436191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 436191
  • Mileage 119,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Fender lip moldings: black
Alternator: 120 amps
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Lane deviation sensors
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Check rear seat reminder
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / halogen
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / dual level cargo area / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

