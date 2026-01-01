$21,991+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Nissan Qashqai
S
2021 Nissan Qashqai
S
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$21,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,863KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1AW5MW446634
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SY65318A
- Mileage 22,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2021 Nissan Qashqai S 2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$21,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2021 Nissan Qashqai