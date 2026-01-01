Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2021 Nissan Qashqai S 2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD

2021 Nissan Qashqai

22,863 KM

Details Description

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Qashqai

S

Watch This Vehicle
14373004

2021 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
22,863KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1AW5MW446634

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SY65318A
  • Mileage 22,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2021 Nissan Qashqai S 2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2025 Land Rover Defender 110 S for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Land Rover Defender 110 S 24,000 KM $68,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Nissan Qashqai S 22,863 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 28,078 KM $27,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2021 Nissan Qashqai