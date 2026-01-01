Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

111,560 KM

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum CVT (2)

13504221

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum CVT (2)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,560KM
VIN JN8AT3DD7MW316223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA16223
  • Mileage 111,560 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum represents the most refined version of Nissan’s compact SUV, offering premium comfort and advanced technology. It includes quilted semi-aniline leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster pairs with a 9-inch touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging. ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link enhances highway driving with adaptive cruise control and lane centering. Additional highlights include a head-up display, Bose premium audio, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a full suite of driver assistance features for enhanced safety, visibility, convenience, confidence, refinement, comfort. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$26,998

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Nissan Rogue