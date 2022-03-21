$72,997+ tax & licensing
Platinum Reserve - Navigation
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
8,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724716
- Stock #: M833740A
- VIN: 1N6AA1ED8MN517720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This sturdy 2021 Nissan Titan is a valiant attempt at creating a pickup truck that masterfully blends sheer capability and power with comfort and smooth driving dynamics. This truck shines both on and off road, thanks to its punchy powertrain, along with beefy suspension components. With excellent interior ergonomics and impressive connectivity technology, this Nissan XD gets the job done effortlessly, while treating occupants to welcoming comfort.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 8,900 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Titan's trim level is Platinum Reserve. Every part of this Platinum Reserve Titan is impressive with a 7 inch touchscreen with NissanConnect navigation, mobile apps like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, voice recognition, Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM traffic and radio, and aux and USB inputs through a Fender premium sound system that keeps you connected while you drive in luxury and safety with features like leather seats, heated and cooled power front captains chairs, heated outboard rear seats, memory settings for driver cockpit, blind spot monitoring, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth phone management, dual zone automatic climate control, remote engine start with intelligent climate control, power tilt/telescoping heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and rain sensing wipers. The exterior oozes style and cool with LED signature automatic on/off headlights with Follow Me Home function and proximity light activation, fog lights, heated power extendable side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, side mirror reverse tilt-down feature, class IV and receivers with 4 and 7 pin connectors, trailer brake controller and light function check, power sliding back window, front and rear sonar parking aid system, spray on bed liner, bed and center console mounted 110V outlet, LED under rail bed lighting, dampened assist tailgate, and exterior Platinum badging. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Memory Seats, Remote Start.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED SEATS
Premium Sound System
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Retractable Rear Step
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
3.692 Axle Ratio
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Navigation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 5.6L Endurance V8
1294# Maximum Payload
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
GVWR: 7,300 lbs (3,311 kgs)
Wheels: 20" x 8" Dark Painted & Machined Clad
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 9" touchscreen display, premium audio (12 speakers, Fender branded, amplifier, underseat subwoofer and centre, channel speakers, SiriusXM Travel Link (weather, fuel prices, movie l...
Heated & Ventilated Front Captain's Seats -inc: 8-way power drivers seat w/power lumbar, memory driver seat w/auto entry/exit feature and 4-way power assist seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2