2021 Nissan Titan

Listing ID: 8724716

8724716 Stock #: M833740A

M833740A VIN: 1N6AA1ED8MN517720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,900 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Exterior Running Boards CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Spray-in Bed Liner Metal-look grille LED brakelights Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Retractable Rear Step Tires: P275/60R20 BSW Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass remote start Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection 200 Amp Alternator Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 3.692 Axle Ratio Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features Navigation 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Engine: 5.6L Endurance V8 1294# Maximum Payload Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets GVWR: 7,300 lbs (3,311 kgs) Wheels: 20" x 8" Dark Painted & Machined Clad Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 9" touchscreen display, premium audio (12 speakers, Fender branded, amplifier, underseat subwoofer and centre, channel speakers, SiriusXM Travel Link (weather, fuel prices, movie l... Heated & Ventilated Front Captain's Seats -inc: 8-way power drivers seat w/power lumbar, memory driver seat w/auto entry/exit feature and 4-way power assist seat Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

