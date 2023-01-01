Menu
2021 Nissan Versa

44,275 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,275KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10544544
  • Stock #: PB03953
  • VIN: 3N1CN8DV1ML854008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,275 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $29,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Our 2021 Nissan Versa S features CLOTH FRONT SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, Bluetooth, a steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise control, 6 way manual driver's seat, 4 way manual passenger's seat, air conditioning, AM/FM with 6 speakers, USB port and auxiliary audio input jack, Siri Eye's Free, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant, speed sensitive volume control, 60/40 split folding rear seatback, tachometer and external temperature gauge, power accessories, automatic headlamps, tire pressure monitoring system, and has a spacious back seat and trunk.With a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
FRESH POWDER
Charcoal
Rear Collision Mitigation
GUN METALLIC
SUPER BLACK
PACKAGE AE00
Front collision mitigation

