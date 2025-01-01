Menu
Account
Sign In
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm Great Bank Financing Options Available - Bad Credit? - No Credit? - First Time Buyer? We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation. Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/ 100% APPROVAL with OAC Auto Clearance Center Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount We Buy Cars Cash Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The Peoples Choice

2021 Polestar 2

56,288 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Polestar 2

LAUNCH EDITION

Watch This Vehicle
12159336

2021 Polestar 2

LAUNCH EDITION

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,288KM
VIN LPSED3KA0ML024684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 024684
  • Mileage 56,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com



Disclosure:

$795 DOC+

$1195 FINANCE FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm



Great Bank Financing Options Available



- Bad Credit?

- No Credit?

- First Time Buyer?



We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation.



Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car



Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/



100% APPROVAL with OAC





Auto Clearance Center



Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties

Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount

We Buy Cars Cash



Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The People's Choice

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front struts: MacPherson
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Watts: 600
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Surround sound: 7.1
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Premium brakes
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Fender lip moldings: black
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Cross traffic alert: rear
Interior accents: wood
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Rearview monitor: in mirror
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Rocker panel color: black
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
Customizable instrument cluster
Rear fog lights: auto-off
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Electric motor charger: DC fast charging
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Electric motor charging time (240V): 8 hours
Rear pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Parking sensors: front / rear
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Radio: FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated
Front wipers: integrated washer jets / rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear / rear pedestrian
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / glass breakage sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Front fog lights: cornering / LED
Front headrests: 2 / integrated
Electric motor charger connector: SAE J1772
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link / Yelp
Infotainment: Android Automotive / Polestar Connect / Sensus Connect
Infotainment screen size: 11.15 in.
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low battery / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / LED / wiper activated
Taillights: adaptive / LED
Battery rating: 760 CCA
Electric motor miles per charge: 233
EV battery capacity: 78 kWh
Evasive steering assist: head-on collision avoidance
Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / integrated
Smart device app compatibility: Google Assistant / Polestar Connected Services
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / phone as a key / security event/collision alert / vehicle location

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla L for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla L 67,579 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX PLUS TURBO for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Kia Sorento LX PLUS TURBO 140,643 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Matrix TITAN for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Matrix TITAN 0 $1,999 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

Contact Seller
2021 Polestar 2