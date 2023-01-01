Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

40,162 KM

Details Description Features

$119,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$119,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

TRX - Sunroof - Leather Seats - Premium Audio

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

TRX - Sunroof - Leather Seats - Premium Audio

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$119,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,162KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10443789
  • Stock #: P626217A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFU90MN753893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P626217A
  • Mileage 40,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2021 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 40,162 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 702HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500's trim level is TRX. This Ram 1500 TRX was built to dominate the track, trail, and street with an active performance suspension, exclusive off road ready aluminum wheels, unique wide-body fenders, a TRX performance hood, durable spray-in bed liner and a massive 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, navigation and wireless streaming audio. Additional premium features include adaptive bi-LED headlights, forward collision warning with active braking, an Alpine 10 speaker stereo, premium leather heated seats, a heated sport steering wheel, underbody skid plates, towing equipment, and a high performance truck would not be complete without Launch Control!! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Advanced Safety Group, Running Boards, Technology Group, Bed Utility Group.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Running Boards
Sunroof

Convenience

Trailer Tow Group

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Technology Group
BED UTILITY GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2020 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 103,391 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Dodge Charger S...
 6,976 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 3500 Trades...
 62,329 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory