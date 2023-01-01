$119,999+ tax & licensing
$119,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 RAM 1500
TRX - Sunroof - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$119,999
+ taxes & licensing
40,162KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443789
- Stock #: P626217A
- VIN: 1C6SRFU90MN753893
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,162 KM
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 40,162 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 702HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is TRX. This Ram 1500 TRX was built to dominate the track, trail, and street with an active performance suspension, exclusive off road ready aluminum wheels, unique wide-body fenders, a TRX performance hood, durable spray-in bed liner and a massive 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, navigation and wireless streaming audio. Additional premium features include adaptive bi-LED headlights, forward collision warning with active braking, an Alpine 10 speaker stereo, premium leather heated seats, a heated sport steering wheel, underbody skid plates, towing equipment, and a high performance truck would not be complete without Launch Control!! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Advanced Safety Group, Running Boards, Technology Group, Bed Utility Group.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Leather Seats
Running Boards
Sunroof
Trailer Tow Group
Premium Audio
Technology Group
BED UTILITY GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2