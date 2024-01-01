$53,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Sport 12” Screen | Tonneau | Leather | Navi | Backup
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Prepare yourself for a thrill ride like no other, where outstanding performance meets unrivaled elegance in the world of automotive excellence..
Introducing the 2021 RAM 1500 Sport, a symbol of power and prestige, now available at Langley Chrysler..
Used, but meticulously maintained, this pickup boasts a robust 5.7L 8Cyl engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering an exhilarating 69,246 km journey of pure adrenaline.. With alloy wheels and a trailer sway control, every ride feels like an adventure in the making.
Inside, the RAM 1500 Sport showcases an array of features designed with your comfort and convenience in mind..
From the heated front seats and steering wheel to the power drivers seat, every detail is a testament to RAMs commitment to excellence.. The illuminated entry and overhead console add a touch of sophistication, while the auto-dimming door mirrors and rearview mirror ensure an unobstructed view of the road.
Safety is paramount in this pickup, as evidenced by the ABS brakes, traction control, and electronic stability..
The panic alarm and remote keyless entry ensure your peace of mind, while the auto high-beam headlights illuminate your path on every journey.. Experience the thrill of commanding a RAM 1500 Sport, where power meets elegance in a symphony of adrenaline.
Love not just owning this magnificent vehicle, but also the joy of buying it from Langley Chrysler..
In the realm of power,
Elegance meets performance,
RAM 1500 soars.. Avoid the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary with the 2021 RAM 1500 Sport.
Experience the difference today at Langley Chrysler..
Dont just love your car, love buying it too.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Vehicle Features
778-726-0815