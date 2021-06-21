Blacked Out Badges, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Fog Lamps!
With all the legendary power and iconic capability of Ram trucks paired to next generation efficiency and technology, this 2021 Ram 1500 is the perfect combination of classic and contemporary. This 2021 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
This Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2021 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. See why Ram is becoming everybody's favorite with the 2021 Ram 1500.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 27,858 kms. It's bianco (white) in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This 1500 Sport is known for its performance styling and hot rod truck feel. Other great features include heated seats and steering wheel, 5.7L Hemi V8 Engine, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, power adjustable pedals, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated power side mirrors, side mirror turn signals, and power folding side mirrors. This Sport 1500 comes standard with the Uconnect4 infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and an incredible touchscreen. Other features include aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 7 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air damping, 7 pin wiring harness, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Compass
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Black grille w/body-colour surround
CHROME BUMPERS
Stainless steel exhaust
Front seatback map pockets
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
220 Amp Alternator
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
4-way adjustable front headrests
UConnect
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
8.4" Touchscreen
1690# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
USB Mobile Projection
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Blacked Out Badges
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
