2021 RAM 1500

$74,998 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 8 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 7503696

7503696 Stock #: LC0944

LC0944 VIN: 1C6SRFTT4MN512061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bianco (White)

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,858 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Interior Compass remote start Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Pickup Cargo Box Lights Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Trim Black grille w/body-colour surround Additional Features CHROME BUMPERS Stainless steel exhaust Front seatback map pockets 20 inch Aluminum Wheels 220 Amp Alternator Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio 4-way adjustable front headrests UConnect 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 8.4" Touchscreen 1690# Maximum Payload GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Black Dual Exhaust Tips Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Blacked Out Badges Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

