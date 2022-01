$142,885 + taxes & licensing 5 , 2 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8097580

8097580 Stock #: M811367B

M811367B VIN: 1C6SRFU97MN811367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,261 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats COOLED SEATS Mechanical Skid Plates Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Dana Axles Bilstein Adaptive Damping

