2021 RAM 1500

$91,885 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 0 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8543327

8543327 Stock #: LC1242

LC1242 VIN: 1C6SRFHT2MN531636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,041 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Exterior Trailer Hitch Windows Sunroof Convenience Trailer Tow Group Additional Features Technology Group BED UTILITY GROUP LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.