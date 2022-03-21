$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
CLASSIC
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 8682836
- Stock #: 22RM1486A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LG9MS515661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,312 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Crew Cab 4x4 comes with many features such as premium cloth bucket seats, heated front seats, power 10-way driver's seat, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, Uconnect 4C with navigation, Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay capable, USB and aux input jack, 9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer, power sunroof, a 121L fuel tank, a remote starter with a security alarm, Parkview rear back-up camera, Rear Park Assist, class IV hitch receiver with a trailer brake controller, spray-in bedliner, automatic headlamps, LED fog lamps, sport performance hood, 3.55 rear axle ratio,Warlock Package with a Black Powder-coated front bumper, Black 4x4 badge, dual rear exhaust with bright tips, sport taillamps, as well as 20-inch Semi-Gloss Black aluminum wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
