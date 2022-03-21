Menu
2021 RAM 1500

45,312 KM

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

45,312KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8682836
  • Stock #: 22RM1486A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG9MS515661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,312 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Crew Cab 4x4 comes with many features such as premium cloth bucket seats, heated front seats, power 10-way driver's seat, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, Uconnect 4C with navigation, Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay capable, USB and aux input jack, 9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer, power sunroof, a 121L fuel tank, a remote starter with a security alarm, Parkview rear back-up camera, Rear Park Assist, class IV hitch receiver with a trailer brake controller, spray-in bedliner, automatic headlamps, LED fog lamps, sport performance hood, 3.55 rear axle ratio,Warlock Package with a Black Powder-coated front bumper, Black 4x4 badge, dual rear exhaust with bright tips, sport taillamps, as well as 20-inch Semi-Gloss Black aluminum wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
GVWR: 3
800 lbs)
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
084 kgs (6
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Generic Sun/Moonroof
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription

855-996-3023

