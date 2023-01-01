2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 0 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9462544

9462544 Stock #: N464640A

N464640A VIN: 1C6SRFLMXMN608012

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N464640A

Mileage 31,092 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sport Performance Hood Safety REAR CAMERA Mechanical Skid Plates Off-Road Suspension Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Black Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.