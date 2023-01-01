$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9572137
- Stock #: 22DU5569A
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT3MN667231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,490 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Sport model comes with leather faced front bucket seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, 9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay capable, power dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 22-inch premium aluminum wheels, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, sport performance hood, 3.92 rear axle ratio, power running boards, a class IV hitch receiver with a trailer brake controller, Advanced Safety Group with parallel/perpendicular park assist, pedestrian emergency braking, forward collision warning with active braking, and lane departure warning with lane keep assist, Bed Utility Group with a deployable bed step, LED bed lighting, and 4 adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, Level 2 Equipment Group, and a 124L fuel tank.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this 1500 is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
