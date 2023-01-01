Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

30,490 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 9572137
  2. 9572137
  3. 9572137
  4. 9572137
  5. 9572137
  6. 9572137
  7. 9572137
  8. 9572137
  9. 9572137
  10. 9572137
  11. 9572137
  12. 9572137
  13. 9572137
  14. 9572137
  15. 9572137
  16. 9572137
  17. 9572137
  18. 9572137
  19. 9572137
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,490KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9572137
  • Stock #: 22DU5569A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT3MN667231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22DU5569A
  • Mileage 30,490 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Sport model comes with leather faced front bucket seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, 9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay capable, power dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 22-inch premium aluminum wheels, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, sport performance hood, 3.92 rear axle ratio, power running boards, a class IV hitch receiver with a trailer brake controller, Advanced Safety Group with parallel/perpendicular park assist, pedestrian emergency braking, forward collision warning with active braking, and lane departure warning with lane keep assist, Bed Utility Group with a deployable bed step, LED bed lighting, and 4 adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, Level 2 Equipment Group, and a 124L fuel tank.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this 1500 is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2017 Cadillac ATS V ...
 63,150 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry
72,656 KM
$31,872 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang
90,750 KM
$24,982 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory