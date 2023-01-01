$78,999+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn Accident Free / Pano-Sunroof / 12" Screen
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
$78,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9684514
- Stock #: N448190A
- VIN: 1C6SRFKT7MN728357
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2021 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 14,881 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Elevate to new heights in this Ram 1500 Longhorn that comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and rugged styling, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled premium leather seats, heated second row seats, and Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, dual zone climate control, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
