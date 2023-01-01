Menu
2021 RAM 1500

14,991 KM

Details Description Features

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Limited Longhorn Accident Free / Pano-Sunroof / 12" Screen

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

14,991KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684514
  • Stock #: N448190A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFKT7MN728357

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!

Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2021 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 14,881 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Elevate to new heights in this Ram 1500 Longhorn that comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and rugged styling, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled premium leather seats, heated second row seats, and Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, dual zone climate control, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!



PLEASE NOTE

In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.

We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.

SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862

SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991



See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.


All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.

o~o

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

