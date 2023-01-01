$121,999+ tax & licensing
$121,999
+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
TRX - Leather Seats - Running Boards
$121,999
+ taxes & licensing
10,324KM
Used
- Stock #: 20000
- VIN: 1C6SRFU96MN901416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,324 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 10,324 kms. It's anvil clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 702HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is TRX. This Ram 1500 TRX was built to dominate the track, trail, and street with an active performance suspension, exclusive off road ready aluminum wheels, unique wide-body fenders, a TRX performance hood, durable spray-in bed liner and a massive 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, navigation and wireless streaming audio. Additional premium features include adaptive bi-LED headlights, forward collision warning with active braking, an Alpine 10 speaker stereo, premium leather heated seats, a heated sport steering wheel, underbody skid plates, towing equipment, and a high performance truck would not be complete without Launch Control!! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Running Boards, Trailer Reverse Steering Control, Trailer Tow Group.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Tires: LT325/65R18D All Terrain
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Smart Device Integration
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
250 Amp Alternator
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
124.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
5 Skid Plates
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,538 kgs (7,800 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Off-Road Adaptive Suspension
594.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Convenience
Trailer Tow Group
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trailer Reverse Steering Control
