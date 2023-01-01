2021 RAM 1500

$121,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 3 2 4 K M Used

20000 VIN: 1C6SRFU96MN901416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anvil Clear Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,324 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Exterior Running Boards Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Black grille Black door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Black fender flares LED brakelights Cab Clearance lights Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Clearcoat Paint w/Decal Tires: LT325/65R18D All Terrain Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Pickup Cargo Box Lights Smart Device Integration Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Illuminated Front Cupholder Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Sentry Key Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Front Anti-Roll Bar Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 250 Amp Alternator Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers 124.9 L Fuel Tank Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential 5 Skid Plates Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 3,538 kgs (7,800 lbs) Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Off-Road Adaptive Suspension 594.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Convenience Trailer Tow Group Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking Collision Mitigation-Front Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Trailer Reverse Steering Control

