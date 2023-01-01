Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

30,280 KM

Details Description Features

$42,987

+ tax & licensing
$42,987

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$42,987

+ taxes & licensing

30,280KM
Used
  • Stock #: PB03878
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT1MG596208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Ram 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4 comes with many features, such as premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat, heated front seats, Bluetooth, A/C, cruise control, a leather wrapped steering wheel, remote USB port, Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display, Sub Zero Package with Rear 60/40 split folding seat, Foldflat load floor with storage, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Power lumbar adjust, Power 10way driver seat including 2way lumbar, Heated steering wheel, Steering wheelmounted audio controls, SiriusXM satellite radio, Remote start system, Handsfree communication; Night Edition with A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control, Black headlamp bezels, Gloss Black grille, Google Android Auto, 8.4inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay capable, SiriusXM satellite radio, 20x8inch SemiGloss Black aluminum wheels, SemiGloss Black wheel centre hub, Humidity sensorand much more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this 1500 is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
2nd row in-floor storage bins
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Locking Lug Nuts
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
Running Boards/Side Steps
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Electronics Convenience Group

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GVWR: 3
BLACK
900 lbs)
800 lbs)
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
A/T
Premium cloth front bucket seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
084 kgs (6
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
BRIGHT WHITE
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Hydro Blue Pearl
Diesel Grey/Black
Maximum Steel Metallic
Flame Red
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Red Pearl
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
LED BED LIGHTING
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Black Tubular Side Steps
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Night Edition
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Wheel & Sound Group
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS
Quick Order Package 26J Express
Express Black Accents Package
Requires Subscription
Sub Zero Package
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM
Midnight Blue Pearl
Quick Order Package 29J Express
129 kgs (6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

