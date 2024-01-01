$38,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,619KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7FG6MS519131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 50,619 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Seating
Bench Seating
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Preferred 102,928 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai KONA Electric Preferred FWD, CPO Available NO PST 37,563 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i, 1 Owner No Accident Low KM 2,581 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-375-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-375-5854
Alternate Numbers1-888-891-6956
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-375-5854
2021 RAM 1500 Classic