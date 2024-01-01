Menu
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

50,619 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,619KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG6MS519131

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,619 KM

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Intermittent Wipers

MP3 CD Player

Bench Seating

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2021 RAM 1500 Classic