$72,173+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$72,173
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,737KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG2MS584286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 29250
- Mileage 57,737 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 91,472 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfinder S 107,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport 69,587 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$72,173
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 RAM 1500 Classic