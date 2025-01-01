Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

57,737 KM

Details Features

$72,173

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

12452977

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

  11. 12452977
$72,173

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,737KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG2MS584286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 29250
  • Mileage 57,737 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$72,173

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2021 RAM 1500 Classic