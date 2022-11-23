2021 RAM 1500 Classic

$48,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 3 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9396571

9396571 Stock #: 18280A

18280A VIN: 3C6RR7KG5MG571251

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18280A

Mileage 13,395 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.