2021 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136
24,430KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724626
- Stock #: 14510
- VIN: 3C6ERVCG0ME502268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 24,430 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity. While its Best-in-Class turning radius allows you to effortlessly manoeuvre in tight spaces.This van has 24,430 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our ProMaster Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 High Roof 136. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Featuring the best-in-class turning diameter, exceptional payload capacity and it also includes remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display screen and streaming audio, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, Ram's Parkview rear camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
5" Touchscreen
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.86 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 4,036 kgs (8,900 lbs)
95-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
90.1 L Fuel Tank
4130# Maximum Payload
REAR CAMERA
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
4 Speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Silver grille
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Uconnect3
