Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM Cargo Van

57,997 KM

Details Description Features

$64,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,994

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2021 RAM Cargo Van

2021 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$64,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9791593
  • Stock #: 19850
  • VIN: 3C6LRVDG1ME530554

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 19850
  • Mileage 57,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Get the job done with ease thanks to this versatile Ram ProMaster cargo van. This 2021 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is for sale today.

This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity. While its Best-in-Class turning radius allows you to effortlessly manoeuvre in tight spaces.This van has 57,997 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our ProMaster Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 High Roof 159. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Featuring the best-in-class turning diameter, exceptional payload capacity and it also includes remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display screen and streaming audio, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, Ram's Parkview rear camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
5" Touchscreen
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.86 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 4,036 kgs (8,900 lbs)
95-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
90.1 L Fuel Tank
1818.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Silver grille
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Uconnect3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 50,468 KM
$61,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT -...
 217,850 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 252,259 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory