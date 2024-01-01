Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Convenience CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Convenience CVT

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1728689533
  2. 1728689535
  3. 1728689537
  4. 1728689539
  5. 1728689541
  6. 1728689543
  7. 1728689545
  8. 1728689546
  9. 1728689548
  10. 1728689550
  11. 1728689552
  12. 1728689554
  13. 1728689557
  14. 1728689560
  15. 1728689562
  16. 1728689564
  17. 1728689566
  18. 1728689567
  19. 1728689569
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTABC1M8334243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4243
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 SL Premium for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 SL Premium 33,000 KM $24,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT 65,000 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring CVT 97,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru Crosstrek