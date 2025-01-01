$19,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Outdoor
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTHSC9MH273183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
