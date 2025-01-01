Menu
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

115,000 KM

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Outdoor

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Outdoor

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTHSC9MH273183

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2021 Subaru Crosstrek