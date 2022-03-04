$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Limited, Local, No accidents
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, 1 owner, Limited, AWD, 2.5L 4 cyl, CVT, navigation, moonroof, climate control, leather, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote entry, remote start, bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy!
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
