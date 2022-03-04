Menu
2021 Subaru Crosstrek

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited, Local, No accidents

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited, Local, No accidents

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8490990
  VIN: JF2GTHNC1M8218223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, 1 owner, Limited, AWD, 2.5L 4 cyl, CVT, navigation, moonroof, climate control, leather, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote entry, remote start, bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy!

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

