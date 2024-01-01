Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Tesla Model 3

73,315 KM

Details Features

$37,496

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$37,496

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4MF028459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 73,315 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential 29,000 KM $29,496 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate 41,156 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 31,000 KM $37,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,496

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model 3