$43,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
2021 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
Location
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-401-5454
$43,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,999KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB1MF062500
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 062500
- Mileage 78,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Rear seat: heated
Antenna type: element
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Cargo cover: hard
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Door handle color: chrome
Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Front fog lights: LED
Lane deviation sensors
Wheel covers: full
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Wireless charging station: front
Internet radio app: TuneIn
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Door trim: faux suede
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Electric motor charging time (240V): 10 hours
Infotainment screen size: 15 in.
Watts: 560
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: fully automated
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Smart device app compatibility: Tesla App
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
EV on-board charger rating: 11.5 kW
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated
Parking sensors: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Camera system: front / rearview
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Dash camera: front recording / rear recording / side recording
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB
Radio: FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Interior accents: metallic-tone / wood
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets
Memorized settings: 8 driver / audio system / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front / USB-C rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning / audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / post-collision safety system
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / phone as a key / security event/collision alert / vehicle location / window operation
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Front headrests: 2 / integrated
Electric motor charger connector: Tesla (SAE J3400)
Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / self-leveling
Rear headrests: 3 / fixed
EV battery capacity: 82 kWh
Electric motor miles per charge: 353
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Tesla Model 3