Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately.

2021 Tesla Model 3

90,471 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

12265855

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,471KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA5MF920333

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 920333
  • Mileage 90,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: element
Total speakers: 7
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Cargo cover: hard
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Watts: 200
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Door handle color: chrome
Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Front fog lights: LED
Lane deviation sensors
Wheel covers: full
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Wireless charging station: front
Internet radio app: TuneIn
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Door trim: faux suede
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Electric motor charging time (240V): 10 hours
Infotainment screen size: 15 in.
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: fully automated
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Smart device app compatibility: Tesla App
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
EV battery capacity: 50 kWh
EV on-board charger rating: 7.7 kW
Electric motor miles per charge: 267
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated
Parking sensors: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Camera system: front / rearview
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Dash camera: front recording / rear recording / side recording
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB
Radio: FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Interior accents: metallic-tone / wood
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets
Memorized settings: 8 driver / audio system / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front / USB-C rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning / audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / post-collision safety system
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / phone as a key / security event/collision alert / vehicle location / window operation
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Front headrests: 2 / integrated
Electric motor charger connector: Tesla (SAE J3400)
Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / self-leveling
Rear headrests: 3 / fixed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

