$37,498+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA64024
- Mileage 61,371 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor combines strong performance with modern technology. Its dual-motor all-wheel drive delivers quick acceleration, reaching 60 mph in just over four seconds, while providing an EPA-estimated range of about 568 kilometers. A minimalist cabin centers around a 15-inch touchscreen that manages navigation, media, climate, and over-the-air software updates. Interior refinements for 2021 include dual wireless charging pads, USB-C ports, a power trunk, and updated trim. Comfort features such as heated seats front and rear, premium audio, and advanced safety technology are standard, alongside Autopilot driver assistance for added convenience on daily drives. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
