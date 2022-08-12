$89,998+ tax & licensing
$89,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Performance Autopilot - Self Driving/ Low KM/ Carbon Spoiler
Location
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
12,534KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8979760
- Stock #: LC1362A
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EC4MF090509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,534 KM
Vehicle Description
With all the next generation technology, this Model 3 was designed to be the car of the future. This 2021 Tesla Model 3 is for sale today.
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot, a video streaming family entertainment system, and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This low mileage sedan has just 12,534 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.
Our Model 3's trim level is Performance. This Performance Model 3 has an unpgraded battery and motors for more engaging performance. It also comes with a caraoke compatible infotainment system with music streaming and video streaming apps like Hulu and Netflix. Complete with heated front seats, proximity key, dual zone automatic climate control, metal look trim, digital display with systems monitors, Tesla Autopilot with collision mitigation and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and 360 degree camera monitoring you can stay comfy and safe while a touchscreen, smartphone docking with connectivity, 7 speakers, 4 USB ports, and Bluetooth keep you connected and entertained. Exterior style comes in droves with a glass ceiling, chrome window trim and door handles, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with auto tilt down and power folding, and fully automatic LED lighting with fog lamps.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
