White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus - Fast Charging
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
31,380KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9308899
- Stock #: P500746A
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8MF852299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot, a video streaming family entertainment system, and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This sedan has 31,380 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 423 km estimated range engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Model 3's trim level is Standard Range Plus. This Standard Range Plus Model 3 is complete with a caraoke compatible infotainment system with music streaming and video streaming apps like Hulu and Netflix. Complete with heated front seats, proximity key, dual zone automatic climate control, metal look trim, digital display with systems monitors, Tesla Autopilot with collision mitigation and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and 360 degree camera monitoring you can stay comfy and safe while a touchscreen, smartphone docking with connectivity, 7 speakers, 4 USB ports, and Bluetooth keep you connected and entertained. Exterior style comes in droves with a glass ceiling, chrome window trim and door handles, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with auto tilt down and power folding, and fully automatic LED lighting with fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Trunk, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Trunk
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Forward collision alert
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2