2021 Tesla Model 3
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9395647
- Stock #: PB03454
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA4MF842868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,152 KM
Vehicle Description
***PAY NO PST!!!This rear-wheel drive 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus EV equipped with Comfort, Safety and Entertainment options like Premium Synthetic Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Glass Roof, 18" Alloy Wheels; Emergency Braking Assist, Pre-Collision Safety System, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Traction Control; Touchscreen Infotainment System, Navigation, USB Connection, Rear View Camera and so much more! Please contact us for further details.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Model 3 with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
