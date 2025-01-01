Menu
The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade 7-Passenger blends rugged performance with upscale, blacked-out styling. Based on the Limited trim, it features 20-inch black alloy wheels, black exterior accents including mirrors, roof rails, and badges, plus darkened bumper and grille elements. Inside, it offers black leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a power moonroof, and a JBL 15-speaker premium audio system. The third-row seating increases capacity to seven. Powered by a 4.0L V6 engine producing 270 horsepower, it includes full-time 4WD and X-REAS sport suspension. Standard safety features include Toyota Safety Sense P, with adaptive cruise and lane departure alert.

2021 Toyota 4Runner

76,810 KM

Details Description Features

$55,598

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner

12841603

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,810KM
VIN JTEJU5JR0M5906964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA06964
  • Mileage 76,810 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade 7-Passenger blends rugged performance with upscale, blacked-out styling. Based on the Limited trim, it features 20-inch black alloy wheels, black exterior accents including mirrors, roof rails, and badges, plus darkened bumper and grille elements. Inside, it offers black leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a power moonroof, and a JBL 15-speaker premium audio system. The third-row seating increases capacity to seven. Powered by a 4.0L V6 engine producing 270 horsepower, it includes full-time 4WD and X-REAS sport suspension. Standard safety features include Toyota Safety Sense P, with adaptive cruise and lane departure alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Nightshade 7 Passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

$55,598

+ taxes & licensing>

2021 Toyota 4Runner