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2021 Toyota 4Runner
2021 Toyota 4Runner
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 70,301 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Limited 7 Passenger combines rugged SUV capability with upscale comfort and family-friendly practicality. Powered by a 4.0-litre V6 engine with a 5-speed automatic transmission, it delivers dependable performance and towing strength. The Limited trim adds premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a power moonroof, and a JBL premium audio system. Seating for seven passengers makes it ideal for larger families or road trips. Standard features include navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system. Full-time four-wheel drive enhances confidence in challenging weather and terrain. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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