$33,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2021 Toyota C-HR
2021 Toyota C-HR
LE Backup Cam/ Lane Departure/ Bluetooth
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
57,313KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9277255
- Stock #: LC1495
- VIN: JTNKHMBXXM1108611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,313 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty on the outside and comfortable on the inside, style is just the beginning of what the Toyota C-HR has to offer. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is for sale today.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 57,313 kms. It's baltic grey metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our C-HR's trim level is LE. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 audio, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more!
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Climate Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Keep Assist
Entune Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2