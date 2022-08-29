2021 Toyota C-HR

$33,998 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 3 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9277255

9277255 Stock #: LC1495

LC1495 VIN: JTNKHMBXXM1108611

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,313 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Lane Keep Assist Entune Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.