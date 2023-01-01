Menu
2021 Toyota Camry

85,424 KM

Details Description Features

$34,295

+ tax & licensing
$34,295

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2021 Toyota Camry

2021 Toyota Camry

SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

2021 Toyota Camry

SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$34,295

+ taxes & licensing

85,424KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10478940
  • Stock #: 22410
  • VIN: 4T1G11AK6MU459626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharper lines and athletic stance make this Toyota Camry live on the daring side of dependability. This 2021 Toyota Camry is for sale today.

Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 85,424 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra sport and tech features such as a sport front grille, SofTex heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display and comes paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Leatherette Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

