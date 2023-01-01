Menu
2021 Toyota Camry

48,969 KM

$40,987

+ tax & licensing
$40,987

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Toyota Camry

2021 Toyota Camry

2021 Toyota Camry

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$40,987

+ taxes & licensing

48,969KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10544535
  Stock #: PB03952
  VIN: 4T1C31AK0MU563487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,969 KM

Vehicle Description

***THIS VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $45,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Our 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE features HEATED FRONT SEATS, single-one automatic climate control with air filter, cruise control, a leather trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel, audio, Multi-Function Display and Bluetooth hands-free controls, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus with App Suite, rear 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest with cupholders, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with direct pressure readout, alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Camry is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Fabric seat trim
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
PRE-DAWN GREY MICA
CELESTIAL SILVER METALLIC
SUPER WHITE
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
Camry Hybrid LE Grade
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

