2021 Toyota Corolla
LOCAL, LE
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
- Listing ID: 10170492
- Stock #: AA23108
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE6MP217147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, LE, 1.6L 4 cyl, CVT, remote entry, bluetooth, power group, air, backup camera, lane departure warnintg, lane keeping assist, cd/mp3, traction control and much more in this easy to own, low km Corolla.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy.
