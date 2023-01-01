Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

48,674 KM

Details Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

48,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE3M3134644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,674 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

