$25,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA27975
- Mileage 39,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! The 2021 Toyota Corolla LE boasts several noteworthy upgrades, enhancing its appeal and driving experience. A key feature is the advanced Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, integrating pre-collision systems, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert. The interior receives a modern touch with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, providing seamless connectivity and control. Additionally, the Corolla LE exhibits improved fuel efficiency, contributing to a more eco-friendly and cost-effective driving experience. The refined styling and comfortable cabin further elevate the driving pleasure, making the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE a well-rounded choice for those seeking reliability, safety, and modern amenities in a compact sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916