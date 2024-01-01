Menu
Fresh Oil Change! The 2021 Toyota Corolla LE boasts several noteworthy upgrades, enhancing its appeal and driving experience. A key feature is the advanced Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, integrating pre-collision systems, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert. The interior receives a modern touch with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, providing seamless connectivity and control. Additionally, the Corolla LE exhibits improved fuel efficiency, contributing to a more eco-friendly and cost-effective driving experience. The refined styling and comfortable cabin further elevate the driving pleasure, making the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE a well-rounded choice for those seeking reliability, safety, and modern amenities in a compact sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad!

2021 Toyota Corolla

39,885 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,885KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE5MP227975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA27975
  • Mileage 39,885 KM

Vehicle Description

LE Upgrade

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Toyota Corolla